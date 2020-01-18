Barack Obama celebrates "My Star" Michelle Obama's Birthday in a style with the sweetest photos and Message

Happy Birthday to Michelle Obama, former First Lady! On January 17, President Barack Obama took to Twitter and Instagram to post a romantic photo booth picture of him and Mrs. Obama for her 56th birthday, never to turn down an opportunity to pay tribute to his wife.

In the series of four snapshots, the Obamas — who celebrated their 27th anniversary last October — are obviously happy to have fun in front of the camera, with the former president flashing a sign of peace and offering his wife a kiss on the cheek, who will join Oprah on her 2020 Vision Tour leg in New York.

"You are my star in every scene, @MichelleObama! Happy birthday, Baby!" Barack Obama wrote in the caption. Even after raising two daughters, Malia, 21, and Sasha, 18, and enduring the eight-year stress in the White House, the Obamas obviously cannot get enough from each other.

Although the Becoming author has not yet shared a birthday message on social media herself, she called her husband "my soul-affirming partner" in a post celebrating the occasion in 2019. This time last year, the former president went a different route to pay tribute to the birthday of his wife. He posted a throwback photo of the young couple in an equally sweet gesture, writing, "I knew that way back then and I'm absolutely convinced of it today—you're one of a kind."



And he posted this chic photo of the two of them for her birthday in 2018, where he is lovingly looking at his wife, describing it with a sweet tribute: "You're not only my wife and mother of my children, you're my best friend."