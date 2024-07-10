Live
- Odisha Crime Branch arrests 15 criminals involved in series of cyber frauds
- MP CM approves ‘e-vidhan’ & purchase of aircraft for state govt
- SC alimony order a befitting reply to those who gave primacy to Sharia
- Gurugram MP demands Central agency probe against Eco Green
- Committed to make Rajasthan $350 million economy: Dy CM
- MoS Defence launches GAINS-2024 to encourage start-ups in ship building field
- 3rd T20I: Gill, Gaikwad & Washington star as India beat Zimbabwe by 23 runs; go 2-1 up
- Several IPS Officers Transferred in Telangana; CS Issues Orders
- Biennial council election: MahaYuti, MVA keep their MLAs in hotels to avoid cross voting
- Kerala Governor asks state VCs to return public money used to pay legal charges
Just In
Belgian King Philippe appoints Bart De Wever to form government
Belgium's King Philippe appointed Bart De Wever, president of the New Flemish Alliance (N-VA), to form the federal government on Wednesday.
Brussels: Belgium's King Philippe appointed Bart De Wever, president of the New Flemish Alliance (N-VA), to form the federal government on Wednesday.
De Wever, who was received at the Royal Palace Wednesday morning, submitted his final report as "preformateur" to the King. He has accepted the mission as "formateur" and will conduct negotiations with various political parties to form a new federal government, reporting back to the King on July 24.
De Wever, while serving as preformateur, received the endorsement of four political parties ready to enter into coalition negotiations, including the Mouvement Reformateur (MR) and Les Engages on the French-speaking side, and the CD&V and Vooruit on the Dutch-speaking side, reported Xinhua news agency.
In all, five political parties currently form the basis of a future federal government, pending the outcome of negotiations to be led by De Wever.
Negotiations among the coalition parties will cover diverse issues, including socio-economic recovery, investment in healthcare, boosting the purchasing power of low-income earners and activation of jobseekers.