Beyond the Space Station: Shukla’s Earth-Based Research Sets Sights on Mars Habitats

In a quiet laboratory far from the zero-gravity labs of the International Space Station, Indian scientist Dr. Aarav Shukla is leading research that could one day define how humans live on Mars. His work, grounded firmly on Earth, focuses on designing sustainable habitats capable of withstanding the harsh conditions of the Red Planet.

Shukla, a specialist in aerospace and environmental systems, believes that preparing for life on Mars doesn’t begin in orbit — it begins on Earth. His team is developing prototypes that simulate Martian living environments, exploring solutions for everything from radiation shielding and energy efficiency to food and water self-sufficiency.

“Our goal is to create a fully functional, closed-loop system that mimics the Martian environment,” Shukla said in a recent interview. “We’re testing how life-support systems, structural materials, and even psychological well-being can be managed in isolation.”

Shukla’s project is part of a growing global movement focused on Mars colonization. While space agencies like NASA and ESA invest in orbital missions and robotic exploration, researchers like Shukla are laying the groundwork for human settlement through rigorous, on-ground experimentation.

One of the standout features of his work is the use of locally sourced materials to simulate Martian regolith — the planet's surface layer — in constructing habitat models. His research is also tapping into artificial intelligence to monitor environmental stability and crew health in confined settings.

While humans have yet to set foot on Mars, Shukla’s research is helping ensure that when we do, the infrastructure will be ready. His innovative approach reminds us that while space is the frontier, the foundation begins here on Earth.