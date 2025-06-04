Boulder council tensions rise after antisemitic terror attack on Pearl Street

What started over a year ago as calls for a ceasefire in Gaza has now escalated into tense, emotionally charged city council meetings in Boulder — and, following a recent terror attack, the stakes have grown even higher.



Council meetings, once filled with peaceful protestors waving both Palestinian and Israeli flags, have become volatile and increasingly hostile. In recent months, pro-Palestinian demonstrators have shifted from urging political resolutions to launching personal attacks — particularly at Jewish councilmembers. Some have been called “Nazis” and “baby killers” during public comment.

Councilmember Tara Winer, who is Jewish, says she’s felt unsafe for months. “You can’t have this kind of constant yelling and vitriol and then not have it turn to violence,” she said. “Jews know it happens that way.”

That fear became reality last Sunday, when a man threw Molotov cocktails at a peaceful group participating in a weekly walk for Israeli hostages on Pearl Street. Twelve people were injured, and two remain in critical condition. The attacker shouted “Free Palestine” and expressed anti-Zionist views. Authorities later charged him with a hate crime, calling the act an antisemitic terrorist attack.

The overlap in rhetoric — from council meetings to the attacker’s statements — has alarmed officials. Councilmember Mark Wallach, who is also Jewish, said calling a Jewish person a Nazi is no different than using a racial slur: “We would never tolerate that elsewhere.”

The attack has deepened divisions on the council. A joint statement condemning the violence as antisemitic was signed by all but one councilmember, Taishya Adams. While she denounced the violence, she referred to the attack as “anti-Zionist” instead. Her stance — along with past criticism from Jewish groups — has further strained internal dynamics.

Boulder’s city manager has suspended several protestors from attending meetings due to repeated rule violations. But disruptions persist. Since January 2024, more than 19 recesses have been called due to outbursts, some lasting hours.

While no one blames city meetings directly for the attack, many worry the hostile environment is helping normalize dangerous rhetoric — and fear it may lead to more violence.