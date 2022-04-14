BRICS countries agree to strengthen collaboration to address global challenges

The BRICS sherpas have agreed to further strengthen solidarity and cooperation to address multiple challenges the globe is currently facing, including the Covid-19 pandemic and economic recovery.

The pledge came as the second BRICS sherpas' meeting in 2022 was held from Tuesday to Wednesday through a videolink, Xinhua news agency reported.

The meeting was chaired by Ma Zhaoxu, sherpa for BRICS affairs and Vice Foreign Minister of China, and attended by sherpas of Russia, India, Brazil, South Africa and representatives of relevant Chinese departments.

Noting that achieving the 2030 sustainable development goals faces new risks and challenges, he said BRICS countries should deepen strategic partnership, contribute solutions for maintaining fairness and justice, inject strength into the stability of the global market, build a defence line for the joint fight against the pandemic, and provide impetus for international development cooperation.

As the BRICS presidency this year, China looks forward to working with BRICS partners to continue to strengthen communication and coordination, deepen practical cooperation, and ensure the success of the summit, Ma added.

The other Sherpas highly appreciated China's leading role as the presidency, fully affirmed the achievements and progress of BRICS cooperation in various fields this year, and expressed that they will continue to support the work of the Chinese presidency.

All parties emphasised that the world is currently facing multiple challenges such as the pandemic, weak economic recovery, and the Ukraine crisis. They agreed that BRICS countries should further strengthen solidarity and cooperation, and make greater contributions to improving global governance, promoting economic recovery, implementing the 2030 sustainable development goals and fighting the pandemic.