BRICS expresses concern at Middle East conflict

Rio de Janeiro: BRICS countries have expressed deep concern at continued conflicts and instability in the Middle East and the situation in "Occupied Palestinian Territory’’ with continuous Israeli attacks against Gaza even as US President Donald Trump threatened an additional 10 percent tariff on any country aligning themselves with "the Anti-American policies of BRICS".

In a Joint Declaration adopted after the BRICS Summit at Rio de Janeiro in Brazil, BRICS countries reaffirmed that a just and lasting solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict could only be achieved by peaceful means depending on fulfilment of legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, including the rights to self-determination and return.

They called for adherence to international laws, including the International Humanitarian Laws and condemned attempts to politicize or militarize humanitarian assistance.

Reacting to the references to Middle East in the BRICS Joint Declaration, President Trump said in his post on Truth Social that ‘’Any Country aligning themselves with the Anti-American policies of BRICS, will be charged an ADDITIONAL 10 percent Tariff…There will be no exceptions to this policy."

China was quick to respond to President Trump’s threat and described it as a "tool of political coercion.’’ A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman said such measures are unproductive and serve no constructive purpose.’’

BRICS is dedicated to cooperation and inclusive global development, rejecting confrontation and geo-political rivalry, the spokesman said.

According to the Joint Declaration, BRICS countries called for further negotiations to achieve an immediate, permanent and unconditional ceasefire, full withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza Strip and all other parts of the Occupied Palestinian Territory, release of all hostages and detainees held in violation of international law and sustained and unhindered access and delivery of humanitarian aid.

‘’We call on all relevant parties to respect their obligations under international law and act with utmost restraint and to avoid escalatory actions and provocative declarations. We note, in this regard, the provisional measures of the International Court of Justice in the legal proceedings instituted by South Africa against Israel, which, inter alia, reaffirmed Israel’s legal obligation to ensure the provision of humanitarian aid in Gaza.’’

Asserting that the Gaza Strip is an inseparable part of the Occupied Palestinian Territory, the BRICS countries underlined the importance of unifying the West Bank and the Gaza Strip under the Palestinian Authority, and reaffirmed the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination, including the right to their independent State of Palestine.

"We call on the international community to support the Palestinian Authority in undergoing reforms to fulfil the Palestinians’ legitimate aspirations for independence and statehood, as well as the expeditious reconstruction of the civil infrastructure of the territory, with a central role by the Palestinians.’’

Opposing the forced displacement of any of the Palestinian population from the Occupied Palestinian Territory as well as any geographic or demographic changes to Gaza Strip, they reiterated end of the illegal occupation and immediate cessation of all practices that undermine legal norms and obstruct a just and lasting peace.

They also reaffirmed support for the State of Palestine’s full membership in the United Nations in the context of the two-state solution and adequate representation of Palestine in all relevant international organizations.