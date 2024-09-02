Live
- Telangana Government Launches Free AI Training Initiative for Youth, Over 200 Students Enroll
- Congress, BJP demand resignation of Kerala CM after MLA's 'revelations'
- Centre to track 100 toll plazas with GIS-based software to ease traffic
- Balakrishna’s 50th golden jubilee celebration: Chiranjeevi calls for unity amid fan wars
- Rajkummar Rao: Art comes first, stardom is secondary
- Mouni Roy leave fans in awe
- ‘Aay’ movie team donates to AP flood relief
- Bandaru Dattatreya praises film team for exploring Sanatana Vedic themes
- Operation of 1500 additional buses by KSRTC during Gowri-Ganesha Festival
- Congress CEC finalises list of 23 candidates for 2nd & 3rd phase of J&K polls
Just In
Cambodian Deputy PM Kong Sam Ol passes away
Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Royal Palace Minister Kong Sam Ol died on Monday at the age of 94 due to illness, the country's Prime Minister Hun Manet said.
Phnom Penh: Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Royal Palace Minister Kong Sam Ol died on Monday at the age of 94 due to illness, the country's Prime Minister Hun Manet said.
"My wife and I are deeply saddened to learn that Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Royal Palace Kong Sam Ol passed away on September 2, 2024, at 8:35 a.m. local time at the age of 94 due to illness," Hun Manet said in a condolence message.
The Prime Minister expressed his deepest sympathy to the bereaved family, saying that the death of Sam Ol was a great loss not only for the family members but also for the nation, reports Xinhua news agency.
He added that Sam Ol had always sacrificed his physical and mental energies to safeguard the kingdom's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as the throne and the constitutional monarchy.
Sam Ol had served as minister of the Royal Palace since 1998.