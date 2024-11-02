Live
Just In
China: Three killed in house collapse in Guangxi
Highlights
Nanning: Three people were killed when a house collapsed following an explosion in a village in China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, local authorities said on Saturday.
The collapse occurred at approximately 2 p.m. on Saturday in Nanguan Village, which is located in Binyang County's Silong Township. The local government has dispatched rescue forces to search for those who remain missing.
As of 7.12 p.m., the bodies of three people have been recovered. Rescue work is ongoing, Xinhua news agency reported.
Earlier on August 7, three people were killed and another one injured in the collapse of a two-story residential building in Zhuhai City of south China's Guangdong Province.
