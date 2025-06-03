Colorado Man Accused of Threatening Violence Against Zionists, Delay Linked to Daughter’s Graduation

Prosecutors stated that Mohamed Sabry Soliman planned his attack on the pro-Israeli rally in Boulder, Colorado, for one year before he was charged with throwing gasoline bombs at the rally.

The investigation into the attack found that the Egyptian national used Molotov cocktails for his attack because his noncitizen status prevented him from purchasing firearms.

According to state and federal court documents Soliman confessed to investigators his desire to "kill all Zionist people" yet postponed his attack until his daughter completed high school.

Both police records and FBI-obtained affidavits show that Soliman confessed to investigators about learning fire bomb techniques from YouTube. His immigration status prevented him from using it in the same way.

WHO IS MOHAMED SABRY SOLIMAN

Federal authorities reported that Soliman stayed in the United States illegally after his tourist visa and work permit expired.

Police documents filed to support Soliman's arrest warrant declared he was born in Egypt before living in Kuwait for 17 years and three years ago he moved to Colorado Springs with his wife and five children about 100 miles (161 km) south of Boulder.

Federal and local officials announced at a news conference hours after the attack that Soliman had no previous interactions with law enforcement before Sunday’s incident. According to authorities he acted alone.

The Donald Trump administration had already implemented strict measures against illegal immigration when the attack occurred.

THE COLORADO ATTACK

The case affidavit disclosed that the suspect launched two burning Molotov cocktails at people attending the pro-Israel event. Before igniting the crowd Soliman shouted "Free Palestine."

Several elderly individuals among the victims were attending an event organized by Run for Their Lives which seeks to raise awareness about hostages taken after Hamas attacked Israel in 2023.



