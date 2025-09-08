Box office buzz: ‘Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra’ crosses ₹82 crore in 11 days, cementing its festive season success

Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra had completed an eye-popping Lokah Chapter 1 Chandra box office with ₹54.7 crore and showed no signs of a dip in Lokah movie collection in its second weekend. Trade portal Sacnilk reported that the film raked in ₹9.75 crore net across India on its 10th day (Malayalam: ₹7.25 crore; Tamil: ₹0.85 crore; Telugu: ₹1.25 crore; Hindi: ₹0.4 crore). The growth in collections from Friday to Saturday is estimated at a healthy 27.45%.

With this, the Chandra day 11 box office has touched ₹72.1 crore, and there are reports of it having a production budget of just ₹30 crore.

Directed by Dominic Arun and produced by Dulquer Salmaan under his Wayfarer Films production house, the film released on April 5 in Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Occupancy trends reflect box office numbers

The box office numbers were reflected in theatre occupancy trends. The Kalyani Priyadarshan Onam hit was an overall occupancy of 88.26% on its second Saturday. It opened strong at 79.56% for morning shows, saw a jump to 92.61% for afternoon shows, maintained the momentum with 93.07% for evening shows, and closed at 87.81% for night shows.

The Telugu version Lokah Chandra movie success saw an upward trend in occupancy. It saw an overall occupancy of 55.09% on day 10. It opened modestly at 32.73% for morning shows, improved to 54.70% for afternoon shows, further went up to 58.99% for evening shows, and closed the day at 73.95% for night shows.

Box office estimates for the Hindi and Tamil versions have not been released yet, but the overall performance of the film has set it up to be one of the year’s biggest hits.



