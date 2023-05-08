  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > International

Cyclonic storm forecasted in Sri Lanka

Cyclonic storm forecasted in Sri Lanka
x

Cyclonic storm forecasted in Sri Lanka

Highlights

A low-level atmospheric disturbance that developed over the southeast Bay of Bengal area will gradually develop into a low-pressure area and then into a cyclonic storm within the next few days in Sri Lanka, said the Department of Meteorology on Monday.

Colombo: A low-level atmospheric disturbance that developed over the southeast Bay of Bengal area will gradually develop into a low-pressure area and then into a cyclonic storm within the next few days in Sri Lanka, said the Department of Meteorology on Monday.

The fishing and naval communities are requested to be attentive to future forecasts issued by the department in this regard, Xinhua news agency reported.

The department said showers or thundershowers will occur at times in western, Sabaragamuwa, central, north western, southern and northern provinces and in Trincomalee district.

Strong winds of about 40-45 kilometre per hour can be expected at times over western and southern coastal areas and in the western slopes of the central hills, said the department, requesting the general public to take adequate precautions to minimise damages caused by temporary localised strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X