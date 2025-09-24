Dallas Shooting Live Updates: ICE Office Attack Leaves 2 Dead, 1 injured

A tragic attack unfolded early Wednesday morning in Dallas. According to officials, two ICE detainees died and another was critically injured during the Dallas ICE shooting. The shooter, later confirmed dead from a self-inflicted gunshot, opened fire from a rooftop near the facility.

The incident began around 6:30 a.m. at the ICE office on North Stemmons Freeway. Investigators say the attacker, a white male armed with a rifle, shot at an unmarked van carrying detainees. The van was being driven by an ATF agent bringing the detainees to the facility. The shooter then turned the gun on himself as law enforcement closed in.

Authorities say two detainees lost their lives in the ICE office attack Dallas, while the third was rushed to a hospital in critical condition. The names of the victims and the suspect have not yet been released, but officials believe they know the shooter’s identity.

The tragedy quickly drew national attention. Texas Governor Greg Abbott posted online that the state fully supports ICE and promised that the shooting would not slow down arrests or deportations. U.S. Senator John Cornyn called the attack “horrific” and promised a full investigation. U.S. Vice President JD Vance also reacted, condemning attacks on law enforcement and ICE agents.

Local leaders have expressed shock and grief. Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson and Dallas Police are expected to provide more details in a news conference. Congressman Marc Veasey also offered prayers for the victims. Fort Worth police called the shooting “deeply disturbing” and unnecessary.

This tragedy adds to ongoing concerns over Dallas gun violence. Officials stress that the investigation is still underway, and more updates will follow.

Stay with us for the latest Dallas shooting live updates on this developing Texas shooting news story.