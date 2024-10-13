Live
Detained Ukrainian journalist dies in prison
Ukrainian journalist Viktoriia Roshchyna who chronicled Russian occupation, has died in prison. She was 27.
New Delhi: Ukrainian journalist Viktoriia Roshchyna who chronicled Russian occupation, has died in prison. She was 27.
Viktoriia Roshchyna had disappeared in August 2023 from a part of Ukraine that is now under Russian occupation.
After nine months, Russian authorities confirmed that the journalist had been detained. However, her detention was not explained.
Her father received a letter on October 10 from the defence ministry in Moscow. The letter revealed to him that Roshchyna had died.
As per the correspondence, the journalist’s body would be returned in one of the swaps organised by Russia and Ukraine for soldiers killed on the battlefield.
She is said to have died on 19 September.
Roshchyna was held at the infamous pre-trial detention centre in the Russian city of Taganrog, known for torturing captives.