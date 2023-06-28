  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > International

Diwali to be holiday in New York schools

Diwali to be holiday in New York schools
x
Highlights

New York: Diwali, the festival of lights, will now be enshrined as a school holiday in New York City, authorities announced here and described it as a...

New York: Diwali, the festival of lights, will now be enshrined as a school holiday in New York City, authorities announced here and described it as a “victory” for the city's residents, including the Indian community. New York City Mayor Eric Adams said he was proud that the State Assembly and the State Senate have passed the bill making Diwali a New York City Public School holiday. “And we feel confident that the governor is going to sign this bill into law,” he said at a special announcement from City Hall on Monday.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X