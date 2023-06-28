Diwali to be holiday in New York schools

New York: Diwali, the festival of lights, will now be enshrined as a school holiday in New York City, authorities announced here and described it as a “victory” for the city's residents, including the Indian community. New York City Mayor Eric Adams said he was proud that the State Assembly and the State Senate have passed the bill making Diwali a New York City Public School holiday. “And we feel confident that the governor is going to sign this bill into law,” he said at a special announcement from City Hall on Monday.

