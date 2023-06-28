Live
- Penal interest on ministries for payment delay
- Short covering in banking, fin stocks halts 3-session decline
- CCL Products becomes $1-billion company now
- Odisha train accident : Only 22 claims under IRCTC insurance
- MyVoice: Views of our readers 28th June 2023
- A non-film critic’s critique : Adipurush - A minefield of misadventures
- Cracks show up in Putin’s hold
- Indian IT companies should focus on fair hiring
- Hyderabad: A rare spectacle in the sky
- Hyderabad: DGP chairs police training arrangements meet in city
Diwali to be holiday in New York schools
Highlights
New York: Diwali, the festival of lights, will now be enshrined as a school holiday in New York City, authorities announced here and described it as a...
New York: Diwali, the festival of lights, will now be enshrined as a school holiday in New York City, authorities announced here and described it as a “victory” for the city's residents, including the Indian community. New York City Mayor Eric Adams said he was proud that the State Assembly and the State Senate have passed the bill making Diwali a New York City Public School holiday. “And we feel confident that the governor is going to sign this bill into law,” he said at a special announcement from City Hall on Monday.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS