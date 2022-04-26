Donald Trump won't join 'boring' Twitter

Former US President Donald Trump has decided not to join Twitter despite Tesla CEO Elon Musk buying it, saying "Twitter has become very boring".

Trump said that he will not return to Twitter and will instead use his own 'TRUTH Social' as the only social media platform.

"I am not going on Twitter, I am going to stay on TRUTH. I hope Elon makes improvements to it and he is a good man, but I am going to be staying on TRUTH," Trump was quoted as saying in a Fox News report late on Monday.

Trump said he will begin "TRUTHing" over the next week.

The former President announcement came moments after Musk won a takeover bid to take Twitter private for $44 billion at $54.20 a share.

"Twitter's become very boring. They've gotten rid of a lot of good voices on Twitter, a lot of their conservative voices," he said.

Trump was permanently suspended from Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and Snapchat following the Capitol Hill riot on January 6, 2021.

"This is a platform for my voice. TRUTH is a platform for my voice and for my supporters," Trump said.

"But I want everybody to come over to TRUTH -- conservatives, liberals, whatever."

He did not comment if he was in contact with Musk.

"I hope that even my worst critics remain on Twitter, because that is what free speech means," Musk had tweeted.