 Donald Trump’s Key Decisions as U.S. President: A Summary

When Donald Trump became the President of the United States, he made many important decisions that changed the country. Some of these decisions were very big and affected people in different ways. Here are some of the key things he did during his time in office:

Trump decided that the United States would no longer be part of the World Health Organization. He felt that the group was not treating America fairly. During the COVID-19 pandemic, many people worked from home. But Trump made a rule that all government workers had to go back to the office to work. Trump decided that the United States would not be part of the Paris Climate Agreement, which was about helping the Earth stay cool. He believed that countries should make their own choices. Trump made a rule that babies born in America to foreign parents would no longer automatically become U.S. citizens. Trump said that the app TikTok could be banned in the U.S. because it was owned by a company in China. He wanted to make sure it didn’t cause problems. Trump decided that Cuba should no longer be on the list of countries that support terrorism. Trump made a rule that only two genders, male and female, would be recognized in the U.S. This took away some rights for transgender people. After some of his supporters caused trouble at the U.S. Capitol in January 2021, Trump gave a pardon to 1,500 people involved in the event.

These decisions were very important and changed many things in the country. Some people agreed with him, but others didn’t.