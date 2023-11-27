Live
- MP Police file 4 cases for sharing deepfake videos of prominent politicians
- TCS launches new generative AI practice with AWS
- Sri Lanka President sack sports minister Roshan Ranasinghe
- Ayushmann Khurrana Aspires to do a film on cricket: ‘Part of my bucket-list’
- Kerala HC seeks response of Google, others for masking personal details in online judgement
- Varalakshmi Sarath Kumar’s ‘Kurma Nayaki’opens in a grand way
- AWS Cloud powers HDFC Securities’ mobile trading app reach millions
- Elon Musk agrees with Netanyahu that Hamas must be destroyed
- Sakra World Hospital unveils an advanced new dialysis unit to enhance patient care
- Biomass burning, vehicle pollution, secondary aerosols worsened Delhi's air quality in Nov
Just In
Elon Musk agrees with Netanyahu that Hamas must be destroyed
Elon Musk said on Monday on 'X' (formerly Twitter) with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that there is "no choice" other than to destroy the Hamas terror group in order to bring about a better future for Gaza, and agrees with Netanyahu that the terror organisation has genocidal intentions toward the Jewish people, the media reported.
Tel Aviv : Elon Musk said on Monday on 'X' (formerly Twitter) with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that there is "no choice" other than to destroy the Hamas terror group in order to bring about a better future for Gaza, and agrees with Netanyahu that the terror organisation has genocidal intentions toward the Jewish people, the media reported.
US billionaire Musk, the owner of X and head of SpaceX, said though he would like to help rebuild Gaza after the current war, and asserts that rehabilitating the Gaza Strip is an important step to prevent future war, The Times of Israel reported.
"If you want security, peace and a better life for Gazans, then you need to destroy Hamas. You first have to get rid of the poisonous regime as was done in Germany and Japan," says Netanyahu, to which Musk responds: "There's no choice." Musk also remarks that civilian casualties are "unavoidable" and that Israel is trying to avoid them in its war against Hamas.
"You need to pair firmness and taking out the terrorists and those intent on murder, and at the same time help those that remain, which is what happened in Germany and Japan," he added.
"Usually the victor punishes the loser," he continues, and points to the rehabilitation of Germany and Japan by the allies after World War II as examples of how reconstruction efforts after a major war and a clear-cut victory helped secure peace for a long period of time.