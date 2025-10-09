Live
Elon Musk Criticized for Replying to Post About British Rule in India
Elon Musk is facing criticism online after he replied to a post on X that claimed the British never ruled India.
The post by user @StefanMolyneux said, “If Indians go to England and become English, then the English who went to India became Indian. So, the English did not rule India.” It also showed a photo of Indians and British people together.
Musk replied with just a thinking emoji (🤔). Many people were upset and said he should not react to such false claims.
After Musk’s reply, the post went viral. His comment got over 17 million views, and the original post got around 19 million views.
Many Indians responded, reminding Musk that India was under British rule for nearly 200 years.
October 2, 2025
