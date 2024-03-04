Live
- ‘Chitrakoodam: A Tribute to C.N. Karunakaran’ exhibition to be held in Bangalore
- ‘The Cosmic Nexus’: IIT Kanpur to host Techkriti '24 from March 14
- ‘Laggam’ shooting going on a fast pace
- Kerala student death case: Cong demands probe by Kerala HC, CM's resignation
- Vishwak Sen speaks high about ‘Gaami’
- Ramadan 2024: 5 self-care rituals and tips on prioritising rest, relaxation, and renewal
- Is AAP taking a leaf out of BJP's poll campaign with focus on ‘Ram Rajya’?
- Aplastic anemia cases high in India, cost of treatments a concern: Experts
- Peak power demand estimated to rise 7 pc to 260 GW this summer
- Sensex, Nifty scale fresh lifetime highs as bank, energy shares advance; rise for 4th day
Just In
Erdogan and Abbas to discuss delivering aid to Gaza, Turkish source says
President Tayyip Erdogan is set to discuss Turkey's efforts to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas during talks this week in Ankara, a Turkish diplomatic source said on Monday.
ANKARA: President Tayyip Erdogan is set to discuss Turkey's efforts to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas during talks this week in Ankara, a Turkish diplomatic source said on Monday.
Speaking at a diplomatic forum in Turkey at the weekend, the Palestinian Authority's Foreign Minister Riyad-al Maliki said Abbas would pay a visit to Ankara on Tuesday and meet Erdogan.
Turkey, which has harshly criticised Israel for its attacks on Gaza and backed measures to have it tried for genocide at the World Court, has repeatedly called for a ceasefire. But Ankara has no direct involvement in truce talks.
Unlike its Western allies and some Gulf nations, NATO member Turkey does not view Hamas, the Palestinian militant group which runs Gaza and on Oct. 7 carried out an attack inside Israel that prompted the Israeli campaign, as a terrorist organisation.
Erdogan and Abbas will discuss recent developments in Gaza as well as the situation in the West Bank, the diplomatic source said.
"Turkey has been delivering extensive humanitarian aid to Gaza in coordination with Egypt since the beginning of Israel's attacks... Within this scope, humanitarian aid operations will also be discussed during the meetings with President Abbas," the source said.