EU mobilizes support to combat wildfires across southern Europe

Helsinki: Amid escalating wildfire threats in southern Europe, the European Union (EU) has activated its Civil Protection Mechanism to support the most affected regions.



The Finnish government announced it will dispatch 48 experts to Portugal in August to combat wildfires, with each group serving for about two weeks. Portugal requested assistance through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism due to the wildfire threat. Rescue personnel from abroad will assist Portugal if wildfires erupt.

From July 17 to 24, in response to Bulgaria's request regarding a large forest fire in the Stara Zagora region, the Czech Republic sent two helicopters with Bambi Buckets, along with air rescue teams and support units. Spain also contributed two planes and ground personnel, helping to extinguish fires that destroyed 15 houses and large forest areas.

High temperatures across Europe have increased wildfire risks, causing significant damage and injuries. Italy, particularly the southern region of Puglia, is grappling with severe wildfires. Approximately 1,000 tourists were evacuated due to intense heat.

Fires have destroyed over 10,000 hectares in Italy, with nearly 8,400 hectares burned in the past month. The Italian fire department deployed three water-bombing planes and a helicopter to tackle the blaze.

Bosnia and Herzegovina also face severe wildfires, primarily due to prolonged drought and extreme heat, Xinhua news agency reported.

Greece, experiencing its warmest winter and spring since the 1960s, has prepared nearly 18,000 firefighters and invested over 2 billion euros in new equipment. The Greek authorities focus on creating firebreak zones to prevent the spread of wildfires.

Malta announced that its Civil Protection Department will send 40 firefighters to Greece, marking the fourth international operation in two years and exemplifying EU collaborative efforts against the wildfire crisis.

The EU Civil Protection Mechanism, established in 2001 by the European Commission, aims to enhance cooperation for disaster prevention, preparedness, and response among EU countries and 10 participating states.

This summer, the Commission has assembled a fleet of aircraft and pre-positioned firefighters across Europe. A total of 556 firefighters from 12 countries are strategically placed in key locations, such as France, Greece, Portugal, and Spain, to support local fire brigades.

The dedicated rescEU fleet for this summer includes 28 airplanes and four helicopters stationed in 10 Member States.