Kashmir–Telangana travel agents strengthen tourism ties

Stressing the growing importance of tourism as a catalyst for regional economic growth and cultural exchange, Travel Agents Association of Kashmir president Farooq Kuthoo has highlighted the immense potential for Jammu and Kashmir and Telangana to benefit from a strengthened partnership.

Speaking at a networking meeting held in the city on Thursday, Kuthoo underlined the unparalleled potential of the tourism industry in Kashmir, noting that the region offers a unique and breathtaking backdrop for leisure, honeymoon, and adventure tourism. He shared that several interactions were held with stakeholders and members of the film fraternity during the event, where there was notable interest in shooting films across the scenic landscapes of Kashmir.This further solidifies the position of the region as a premier destination for both general tourism and professional film production.

The B2B meeting focused on a broad spectrum of sectors including MICE, leisure travel, and sustainable tourism practices. Travel agents and tour operators from Hyderabad engaged in productive discussions on emerging trends and innovative offerings while building meaningful business connections.

TAAK secretary general Sajad Ahmad Kralyari expressed optimism about the long-term impact of the event. He emphasised that such initiatives are instrumental in unlocking new opportunities for mutual growth, strengthening trade relations, and enhancing tourist inflow between the two regions. Mohammad Sajid Kirmani, a tourist officer from Jammu and Kashmir Tourism, also graced the occasion and interacted with visiting delegates to facilitate future collaborations. This partnership aims to bridge the geographical gap through enhanced cultural and commercial exchange.