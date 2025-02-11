Excellent LoL Boost Tier List For Patch 25.S1.3

Welcome! The meta is shifting, and the stakes have never been higher! Patch 25.S1.3 has brought some under-the-radar changes that are shaking up the League of Legends landscape. True damage is now amplified by damage-increasing effects, and this has catapulted certain champions into the stratosphere of power. Whether you're a top-lane bruiser, a jungle assassin, or a bot-lane carry, this patch has something for everyone.

In this incredibly comprehensive and amazing LoL Boost Tier List Guide, we'll thoroughly break down the most impactful changes that have recently taken place, highlight the new overpowered (OP) champions that are making waves in the current meta, and discuss the very best strategies you can employ to dominate and achieve victory in your games.

Top Lane Tier List: True Damage Dominance

In the realm of League of Legends, we have witnessed an exhilarating journey that takes us from Fiora's majestic ascent to claim her rightful throne in the top lane to the awe-inspiring enhancements of Master Yi, who now boasts absurd attack speed cap buffs that redefine his gameplay.

This evolution in the game is not just noteworthy; it presents an opportunity for every player to enhance their skills and strategies. Therefore, dear summoners, prepare for an exciting ride as we delve into what can be considered the definitive and all-encompassing guide to scaling the competitive ranks in the latest game update, Patch 25.S1.3!

Fiora: The Queen of True Damage

Fiora has skyrocketed to S-tier this patch, and for good reason. The true damage changes have made Press the Attack (PTA) her most optimal keystone rune. With PTA's damage amplification now affecting true damage, Fiora's passive becomes a nightmare for her opponents. Her extended fight potential has never been stronger, and if you're not running PTA on Fiora, you're missing out on her full potential.

Camille: A Sleeper OP Pick?

Camille is another top-lane champion with true damage in her kit, and she's also benefiting from the PTA changes. While Fiora has more consistent true damage output, Camille's Q still packs a punch. PTA currently has the highest win rate on Camille, but with only 2% of players using it, the sample size is small. However, this setup has serious potential, and we recommend giving it a try.

Top Lane Meta Overview

OP Tier: Warwick, Urgot, Cho'Gath

A Tier: Fiora, Camille, Nasus (thanks to his lifestyle buffs)

Avoid: Jayce (his tank builds are dead, and his offensive builds are still underwhelming)

Jungle Tier List: Attack Speed Cap Buffs & Early Game Dominance

The jungle meta in Patch 25.S1.3 has shifted significantly with the attack speed cap buffs, favouring champions who excel at fast-paced clears and early skirmishes. Junglers with high attack speed scaling, like Bel'Veth, Master Yi, and Xin Zhao, are thriving as the buffs allow them to capitalize on faster objective control and increased DPS in extended fights.

Meanwhile, early-game powerhouses such as Elise, Rek'Sai, and Lee Sin continue to dominate, leveraging their early aggression to secure leads before scaling picks can come online. With the meta shifting towards faster clears, early-game snowballing, and sustained damage, the strongest jungle picks are those that can pressure lanes, contest objectives, and take advantage of the increased attack speed efficiency.

Master Yi: The Attack Speed Monster

Master Yi is the biggest winner of the attack speed cap buffs. With three items, his ultimate active, and Lethal Tempo fully stacked, Yi can now reach 2.57 attacks per second—up from 2.5 in the previous patch. This might seem like a small change, but in the hands of a skilled Yi player, it's a game-changer. Pair him with an enchanter like Lulu, and you've got a hyper-carry that can shred through entire teams.

Pantheon: The Early Game Skirmisher

Pantheon has been making waves in higher elos and pro play. His early to mid-game skirmishing power is unmatched, and his ganks are foolproof thanks to his point-and-click stun (W). The most popular build right now is Sundered Sky into Black Cleaver, followed by Unending Despair. This build allows Pantheon to snowball early while transitioning into a tankier role for late-game team fights.

Jungle Meta Overview

OP Tier: Diana, Nocturne, Master Yi

A Tier: Pantheon, Hecarim

Avoid: Skarner, Wukong, and Viego (all nerfed this patch)

Mid Lane Tier List: Electrocute Buffs & Assassin Dominance

Patch 25.S1.3 has brought significant buffs to Electrocute, reinforcing the dominance of assassins in the mid-lane. Champions like Zed, Talon, and Qiyana are thriving as the increased burst damage allows them to secure kills even more reliably. These buffs also make aggressive laning and early roams more rewarding, putting high-pressure champions at the top of the tier list.

Meanwhile, traditional control mages such as Orianna and Viktor struggle to keep up with the high tempo of the current meta, as their scaling playstyle leaves them vulnerable to early aggression. With mid-lane now favouring quick trades, roaming potential, and explosive all-ins, assassins have taken centre stage, making them the most effective picks for solo queue dominance.

Fizz: The Electrocute King

Fizz has seen a 1% win rate spike thanks to the buffs to Electrocute. His level 3 all-in power is now even stronger, making him a nightmare for squishy mid-laners. With meta picks like Corki, Viktor, and Hwei dominating the mid-lane, Fizz has plenty of favourable matchups. Just ban Galio, and you're good to go.

LeBlanc: The Ranged Assassin

LeBlanc has also benefited from the Electrocute buffs, gaining a 1.5% win rate increase. As a ranged assassin, she can Electrocute more consistently, making her a deadly pick in the right hands. We're moving her up from B-tier to A-tier this patch.

Mid Lane Meta Overview

The mid-lane meta in Patch 25.S1.3 is heavily shaped by the recent Electrocute buffs, pushing assassins to the forefront of dominance. Burst-heavy champions like Zed, Talon, and Katarina are thriving, leveraging their increased damage to secure early kills and snowball the game. This aggressive shift has made early-game skirmishes more impactful, forcing mid-laners to prioritize lane pressure and roaming potential.

In contrast, traditional control mages like Orianna and Azir are struggling to keep up, as their reliance on scaling makes them vulnerable to early-game assassins and jungle invades. Champions that can clear waves quickly, exert kill pressure, and impact side lanes are the strongest picks in the current patch.

With a fast-paced, high-damage meta-defining mid-lane, adaptability and aggression are key to climbing the ranks.

OP Tier: Corki, Viktor, Hwei

A Tier: Fizz, LeBlanc

Avoid: Naafiri (her hotfix nerfs hit her harder than expected)





ADC Tier List: True Damage & Attack Speed Synergy

The ADC meta in Patch 25.S1.3 is heavily influenced by the attack speed cap buffs and the growing synergy with true damage effects. Champions who rely on consistent DPS and on-hit effects, such as Vayne, Kog'Maw, and Kai'Sa, are emerging as top-tier picks. Vayne, in particular, benefits immensely from both attack speed scaling and true damage from her Silver Bolts (W), making her a nightmare in extended fights. Similarly, champions who can quickly stack Kraken Slayer or Guinsoo's Rageblade are excelling in this patch, capitalizing on the increased efficiency of attack speed items.

On the other hand, traditional poke-focused ADCs like Varus and Jhin are struggling, as they can't fully utilize the attack speed synergy and fall behind in prolonged skirmishes. With sustained damage carries now favoured, ADCs that can maximize attack speed efficiency while dealing true damage are the strongest choices for climbing.

Vayne: The True Damage Carry

Vayne is one of the biggest beneficiaries of the true damage changes. With Press the Attack now amplifying her true damage, her win rate has increased by 1%. Lethal Tempo and PTA now have near-identical win rates on Vayne, giving players the flexibility to choose based on their playstyle and team composition. With enchanter support, Lethal Tempo is still the way to go, but PTA shines with melee engage supports.

ADC Meta Overview

The ADC meta in Patch 25.S1.3 has shifted toward attack speed-focused hyper-carries due to buffs that enhance attack speed scaling and true damage synergy. Champions like Vayne, Kai'Sa, and Kog'Maw are dominating the bot lane, as their on-hit effects and sustained DPS allow them to shred through both tanks and squishy targets alike. This meta favours extended fights, where ADCs who can consistently apply damage over time have the upper hand.

Meanwhile, burst-heavy or poke-oriented ADCs, such as Jhin and Varus, are struggling to keep pace, as their strengths lie in quick trades rather than drawn-out engagements. The rise of attack speed cap increases also makes items like Kraken Slayer, Guinsoo's Rageblade, and Phantom Dancer even stronger, further reinforcing the power of on-hit ADCs.

With late-game carries becoming the primary win condition, the current meta rewards players who can position well, maximize DPS uptime, and navigate team fights effectively.

OP Tier: Jinx, Twitch, Vayne

A Tier: Miss Fortune, Kai'Sa

Avoid: Aphelios (still struggling in the current meta)

Support Tier List: Enchanter Dominance

The support meta in Patch 25.S1.3 is heavily favouring enchanters, as their ability to sustain, buff, and protect carries has never been more impactful. With extended fights becoming the norm due to attack speed and true damage synergy in the ADC role, supports that can provide consistent healing, shielding, and movement speed buffs are excelling. The current meta rewards those who can keep their ADCs alive through poke, burst threats, and prolonged team fights, making sustain and utility more valuable than raw engage potential.

While traditional engage supports still hold value in coordinated play, their effectiveness diminishes in solo queues where peel and sustain often dictate the outcome of fights. As a result, the highest-performing supports in this patch are those that can enable their ADC to deal maximum damage while mitigating enemy threats.

Lulu: The Queen of Peel

Lulu is now the most-played support in the game, and for good reason. Her synergy with hyper-carries like Master Yi and Vayne is unmatched, and her win rate is through the roof. The nerfs to Bloodsong and Dream Maker have only made her stronger, as they've weakened her competition.

Thresh: The Melee Support King

Thresh has also seen a 1% win rate increase, thanks to recent buffs. He's now the best melee support in the game, offering a perfect blend of engage, peel, and utility. If you're looking for a support that can carry games, Thresh is your pick.

Support Meta Overview

OP Tier: Lulu, Thresh, Janna

A Tier: Nami, Sona, Milio

Avoid: Pyke (struggling in the current enchanter-heavy meta)

Final Thoughts: Climbing in Patch 25.S1.3

Patch 25.S1.3 has brought some massive changes to the game, and staying ahead of the meta is crucial if you want to climb. Whether you're abusing Fiora's true damage in the top lane, shredding teams with Master Yi in the jungle, or peeling for your carries as Lulu, there's a champion for every playstyle in this patch.

Remember, the key to climbing is adaptability. Keep an eye on the meta, experiment with new builds, and don't be afraid to try out sleeper OP picks like PTA Camille or Electrocute Fizz. With the right strategy and a bit of practice, you'll be climbing the ranks in no time.

So, what are you waiting for? Dive into the rift, try out these champions from this best LoL Boost Tier List Guide, and dominate your games in Patch 25.S1.3!