Fiji plans to introduce drug testing kits in schools

Suva: Fiji's Education Ministry is working with other ministries and departments to introduce drug testing kits in schools.

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro said this will help mitigate drug issues in schools, where drugs have been a big topic, Fiji Broadcasting Corporation reported on Friday.

Over 3,000 drug-related cases involving students were recorded in Fiji in the past 12 months, according to the minister, Xinhua news agency reported.

Radrodro said that they have an existing platform regarding students found with drugs in school, urging heads of schools to follow this policy.

He added that everyone has a responsibility to monitor and do regular checks on students who behave suspiciously.

According to Fiji's National Substance Abuse Advisory Council, drug abuse cases in schools have been increasing for the past three years, which is currently a national issue in the country.