Five Palestinians killed by Israeli army in West Bank

Ramallah: Five Palestinians were killed on Wednesday by the Israeli army in the northern West Bank city of Tubas and the town of Tammun near the city, the Palestinian official news agency reported.

Four Palestinians were killed when an Israeli drone bombed a group of young men in Tammun, to the southeast of Tubas city, and the fifth was killed after Israeli forces besieged his house in the early morning hours in Tubas, reports Xinhua news agency, quoting Palestinian official media WAFA.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement on Wednesday that as part of the "counterterrorism activity" in the Jordan Valley area, an aircraft struck several "armed terrorists" in the area of the town of Tammun.

Cities, villages, towns, and refugee camps in the West Bank have been experiencing increasing tensions between Palestinians and Israelis since October 7, 2023, when the Hamas-Israel conflict broke out.

