Live
- Scribes in Tripura denounce attack on media in Bangladesh
- Punjab Cabinet gives consent to summon Assembly from Sept 2-4
- Rahul, Pant, Shreyas, Suryakumar, Gill to play in Duleep Trophy Round One
- SC stays NCLAT nod to Byju's settlement with BCCI
- Kerala govt files fresh appeal against Cong chief in 1995 murder attempt case
- PM Modi meets Foxconn Chairman, discusses investments in ‘futuristic sectors’
- India's exports of goods and services clock positive growth despite global challenges
- PM Modi can use his 'immense influence' to secure release of political prisoners in Belarus, says exiled opposition leader
- Madras HC allows release of Tamil film ‘Thangalan’ after producer complies with court order
- Rahul Gandhi Condemns Handling Of Kolkata Doctor's Rape And Murder Case, Alleges Attempt To Shield Accused
Just In
Five Palestinians killed by Israeli army in West Bank
Five Palestinians were killed on Wednesday by the Israeli army in the northern West Bank city of Tubas and the town of Tammun near the city, the Palestinian official news agency reported.
Ramallah: Five Palestinians were killed on Wednesday by the Israeli army in the northern West Bank city of Tubas and the town of Tammun near the city, the Palestinian official news agency reported.
Four Palestinians were killed when an Israeli drone bombed a group of young men in Tammun, to the southeast of Tubas city, and the fifth was killed after Israeli forces besieged his house in the early morning hours in Tubas, reports Xinhua news agency, quoting Palestinian official media WAFA.
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement on Wednesday that as part of the "counterterrorism activity" in the Jordan Valley area, an aircraft struck several "armed terrorists" in the area of the town of Tammun.
Cities, villages, towns, and refugee camps in the West Bank have been experiencing increasing tensions between Palestinians and Israelis since October 7, 2023, when the Hamas-Israel conflict broke out.