Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan Charged With 'Criminal Conspiracy' In Army Attack Case

Pakistan's former Prime Minister, Imran Khan, has been charged with "criminal conspiracy," a crime that carries the maximum penalty of death, as he is accused of "masterminding" an attack on army installations and inciting people to engage in mutiny, according to a senior Punjab Police official. The charges against Khan stem from the nationwide anti-government protests that erupted following his arrest by paramilitary Rangers on May 9 in a corruption case. Although Khan, who is 70 years old, was later released on bail, the protests resulted in extensive damage to military installations, government buildings, including the military headquarters in Rawalpindi, and the destruction of over 100 vehicles belonging to police and security agencies, reportedHindustan Times.



Khan, along with numerous leaders and members of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, is specifically accused of orchestrating an attack on Lahore Corps Commander House and Askari Tower in the city on May 9. Speaking at a press conference, Lahore police senior investigation officer Anoosh Masood stated that Khan and other PTI leaders and workers have been charged with "criminal conspiracy" for inciting supporters to launch attacks on military and state installations.

In addition to Section 120-B, which relates to criminal conspiracy, Khan and others will also face charges related to incitement with intent to cause riots, abetting mutiny, and attempting to wage war against Pakistan. The police investigators and prosecutors have prepared a case file, which will be submitted to the Anti-Terrorism Court Lahore.

Khan has been held in Attock Jail in Punjab province since August 5, 2023, initially arrested in the Toshakhana (gifts) case and sentenced to three years in prison. However, he was later granted bail in that case after the higher court suspended the verdict. Subsequently, he was re-arrested in the cipher case under the Official Secrets Act. Khan has filed for post-arrest bail in the cipher case with the Islamabad High Court. This cipher case revolves around a diplomatic document that reportedly disappeared from Khan's possession and is alleged to contain a threat from the United States to remove him from power. Khan and former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi have been attending hearings related to this case, while the involvement of PTI leader Asad Umar and former principal secretary Azam Khan is expected to be determined as the investigation unfolds.