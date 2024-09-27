French Prez Macron backs India for permanent UNSC membership

New York: French President Emmanuel Macron has voiced strong support for India's inclusion as a permanent member of a reformed United Nations Security Council (UNSC), along with Germany, Japan, Brazil, and two African nations.

"Germany, Japan, India and Brazil should be permanent members, as well as two countries that Africa would designate to represent it. New elected members should also be admitted," Macron said while addressing the general debate at the 79th session of the UN General Assembly in New York early Thursday, India time.

The French President stressed the need for reforms within the UN to make it more effective and representative, particularly in light of the challenges posed by the current structure of the Security Council.

"The United Nations should not be discarded, but rather reformed to reflect today's realities," he said.

He said that the current Security Council, often blocked by conflicting interests, needs to evolve. "Is there a better system? I don't think so. So let's just make these United Nations more effective, first by perhaps making them more representative. That is why France and I repeat here, is in favour of the Security Council being expanded," Macron said.

The French President said that he hopes that "this reform will also make it possible to change working methods, to limit the right of veto in the event of mass crime and to focus on operational decisions that are necessary to maintain international peace and security.

This is what we must have the courage and audacity to do and that we must carry forward with the current permanent members.”

Russia, too, continues to back India’s aspiration for a permanent seat, with the country’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov emphasising the need for greater representation of developing countries in the council during the ongoing annual UN event.

The growing consensus among world leaders highlights the urgency of reforming the UNSC to reflect the contemporary global order and ensure more inclusive and effective international governance.