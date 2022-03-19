G7 leaders to discuss Russia's invasion of Ukraine on March 24 in Brussels

Berlin (Germany): Germany on Friday (local time) announced that the Group of Seven (G7) nations will discuss Russia's invasion of Ukraine at a summit in Brussels on March 24.

Meanwhile, an emergency summit of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) meeting will also discuss measures against Russia for its continued aggression in Ukraine, the German government said, reported Nikkei Asia.

Foreign ministers from the G7 met virtually on Thursday, where they agreed to keep up pressure on Russia and provide more humanitarian assistance to Ukraine.

According to the sources, the G7 summit will be led by US President Joe Biden, who is aiming to demonstrate unity not only within the framework of NATO but also the G7 to keep up pressure on Russia.

The G7 leaders are expected to discuss additional sanctions and other measures against Russia and Belarus, which is aiding the aggression, as well as exchange views on how to stabilize the energy market, including the soaring price of crude oil, reported Nikkei Asia.

Increasing aid to Ukraine and support for neighbouring countries accepting Ukrainian refugees are also likely to be on the agenda, the sources said.

Regarding Japan's stand against Moscow in line with other members of the G7, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will explain his government's policy of increasing economic pressure on Russia, citing sources, Nikkei Asia reported.

Kishida is expected to travel to the Belgian capital, according to diplomatic sources.

Japan is the only country in the G7 — comprising also Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and the United States — which is not a member of NATO.

Leaders of the G7 held a virtual summit on February 24, the day Russia moved ahead with a large-scale attack on Ukraine, to coordinate their responses to the crisis.