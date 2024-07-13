Hamas denies claims of its military leaders targeted in Israeli attack

Live
Just In
Hamas on Saturday denied the claims that its military leaders were targeted in an Israeli attack in the Mawasi area of the Khan Younis city in the south of Gaza.
Gaza/Jerusalem: Hamas on Saturday denied the claims that its military leaders were targeted in an Israeli attack in the Mawasi area of the Khan Younis city in the south of Gaza.
The "claims about targeting leaders are false claims," Hamas said in a statement, noting that it is not the first time that Israel "has claimed to target Palestinian leaders, and then it was later proven to be false," reported Xinhua news agency.
"These false claims are only to cover up the extent of the horrific massacre," said the statement.
The Gaza health authorities said that at least 71 Palestinians were killed and 289 others injured by the Israeli airstrike that attacked tents of displaced people in Khan Younis.
Israel's Army Radio reported earlier in the day that Mohammed Deif, the commander of Hamas's military wing, and Rafa'a Salameh, the commander of Hamas's Khan Younis Brigade, were the targets of the Israeli airstrike.
The report didn't provide details regarding the current status of the two Hamas military leaders. Nevertheless, the Israeli Defense Forces told Army Radio that the strike had been well-planned and carried out with extreme precision.
There was no immediate comment from the Israeli army about the raid.
Deif, 58, has been considered one of Israel's most wanted men for many years and was previously injured during several attempts to kill him.