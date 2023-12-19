Live
Just In
Hamas financier killed in airstrike, says IDF
Tel Aviv : The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and Shin Bet on Tuesday said that alleged Hamas financier Subhi Farwanah has been killed in an airstrike in southern Gaza near Rafah.
Farwanah -- was considered to be the main man behind the fund raising and currency exchange for the Hamas group.
“Farwanah and his brother used to transfer the funds on which Hamas is heavily dependent. The money exchanges that the brothers received were from Iran and other Arab countries,” a joint statement of Israeli security forces said.
It said that the money exchanges operated by the brothers used to subvert the international financial systems and transfer the money to Hamas.
“Thousands of million dollars were transferred to Hamas by Farwanah and his brother during the past few years,” the statement added.