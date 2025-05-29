Harvard Holds 374th Commencement Amid Intensifying Pressure from Trump Administration

Harvard University celebrated its 374th commencement ceremony on Thursday under mounting pressure from the Trump administration, which has recently escalated actions against the prestigious institution.

The ceremony, held on May 29, featured renowned physician and author Dr. Abraham Verghese as the keynote speaker. However, the celebrations unfolded in the shadow of an ongoing political standoff with former President Donald Trump, who has accused Harvard of fostering antisemitic activism and failing to align with federal values.

In recent weeks, the Trump administration has taken unprecedented steps against Harvard, directing federal agencies to cancel approximately $100 million in contracts, following earlier moves to revoke $2.6 billion in federal research grants, halt the enrolment of international students, and question the university’s tax-exempt status.

“Harvard is treating our country with great disrespect,” Trump said on Wednesday. “All they're doing is getting in deeper and deeper.”

Further inflaming tensions, the administration paused visa interviews for international students nationwide and demanded that Harvard reduce its foreign student population from 25% to 15%.

Despite the pressure, Harvard has not backed down. With an endowment of $53 billion, the university has become a symbol of institutional resistance, defending what it calls the core principles of academic freedom and free speech.

Earlier in the week, NBA legend and civil rights activist Kareem Abdul-Jabbar addressed the graduating class during Class Day, praising Harvard's resolve. He commended Harvard President Alan Garber for standing firm against what he called illegal and immoral threats.

“When a tyrannical administration tried to bully and threaten Harvard, Dr. Alan Garber rejected the illegal and immoral pressures,” Abdul-Jabbar said, likening Garber’s resistance to Rosa Parks’ historic defiance during the civil rights movement.

“After seeing so many cowering billionaires, media moguls, and universities bend to this administration, it is inspiring to see Harvard take a stand for freedom,” he added.

On Wednesday, journalist Christiane Amanpour also addressed graduates of the Harvard Kennedy School, voicing support for the university’s position.

In response to the federal measures, Harvard has taken legal action, filing a lawsuit to challenge the funding freeze and has obtained a temporary court order halting the international student enrolment ban.

As students don their caps and gowns, the atmosphere at Harvard's commencement reflects more than academic achievement—it underscores a broader national debate over the future of education, speech, and governance in the United States.