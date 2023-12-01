Hezbollah fires rockets towards Israel

Tel Aviv: The firing of rockets towards Israel has commenced from Hezbollah side after the truce between Hamas and Israel ended on Friday.

Reports said that the sirens have been sounded in the southern part of Israel since Friday morning. Alerts were sounded in Shear Yeshuv, HaGoshrim, Dafna and Beit Hillel areas.

Meanwhile, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has continued its offensive in Gaza and is expected to increase its attack in Khan Younis area.

The top leadership of Hamas including Yahya Sinwar and Mohammed Deif -- the key persons behind the October 7 attacks -- are believed to be hiding in Khan Younis area.