Hezbollah releases drone video claiming to have filmed Israeli port

Beirut: The pro-Iranian Hezbollah movement in Lebanon said on Tuesday that one of their drones had taken pictures of areas near the Israeli port city of Haifa.



In a video message, Hezbollah claimed that one of their drones had photographed the port of Haifa and other places in the Kiryat region, a cluster of four small towns on the outskirts of Haifa.

The Israeli army said they were looking into the reports.

The news came as US envoy Amos Hochstein held talks with Lebanese officials and called for the "urgent" de-escalation of cross-border exchanges of fire between Hezbollah movement and Israeli forces which have been raging since the start of the Gaza war on October 7.