Live
- ‘Tampered video’, says MP's Cong MLA after clip goes viral ahead of bypolls
- Referees' chief Webb confident of improved VAR standards in ongoing PL season
- IDF says killed Hezbollah battalion commander in Lebanon
- Japan discovers unexploded wartime bombs near Miyako Airport
- Probe into MUDA case on as per Siddaramaiah's will, says HD Kumaraswamy
- Sourav Ganguly appointed director of cricket at JSW Sports
- GMR, JSW to distribute Delhi Capitals cricket operations; announce Hemang Badani as head coach and Venugopal Rao as director of cricket
- CBI books IPS officer Bhagyashree Navtakke for lapses in Rs 1,200cr scam probe
- IDF says killed Hezbollah battalion commander in Lebanon
- Wipro’s net income grows 21 pc YoY in Q2, announces 1:1 bonus share
Just In
IDF says killed Hezbollah battalion commander in Lebanon
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) claimed on Thursday that it had killed Hussein Muhammad Awada, a Hezbollah battalion commander in Lebanon.
Jerusalem: The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) claimed on Thursday that it had killed Hussein Muhammad Awada, a Hezbollah battalion commander in Lebanon.
Awada, who oversaw projectile attacks from villages near the Lebanese town of Bint Jbeil into Israeli territory, was killed by Israeli air and artillery forces, the IDF said in a statement, without specifying the time or location of the attack, according to Xinhua news agency.
Hezbollah has yet to comment on the claim.
According to the IDF, since Wednesday morning, the Israeli army has killed more than 45 Hezbollah fighters and destroyed over 150 targets belonging to the military group, including a weapons storage facility, launchers, and military infrastructure.
Since September 23, the Israeli army has been conducting intensive airstrikes on Lebanon, marking a dangerous escalation with Hezbollah.