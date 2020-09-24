Imports fall leads to NZ's largest trade surplus in 6 yrs

Wellington: New Zealand imports fell nearly NZ$1 billion ($650 million) in August, leading to the country's largest annual trade surplus since 2014, the Stats NZ said on Thursday. The NZ$1.3 billion annual goods trade surplus reflected a rise in exports and a fall in imports over the past months, Xinhua news agency quoted Stats NZ as saying.

"The recent falls in imports and growth in exports resulted in an annual trade surplus not seen since the strong 2013-2014 dairy export season, when product prices were high," senior analyst Nicholas Cox said in a statement.



Imports of crude oil, cars, and other vehicles were much lower than usual in recent months after the Covid-19 pandemic, Cox said. New Zealand's demand for fuel dropped due to the international and domestic travel restrictions, which were put in place to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.



During the lockdown in April, imports of vehicles were particularly affected by international trade restrictions and the closure of vehicle dealerships as non-essential businesses, he added.

