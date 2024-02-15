  • Menu
Imran's bail in four May 9 violence cases extended till Feb 19

Imran Khan
An anti-terrorism court here on Thursday extended bail plea of PTI founder Imran Khan till February 19 in four cases related to May 9 violence.

Islamabad: An anti-terrorism court here on Thursday extended bail plea of PTI founder Imran Khan till February 19 in four cases related to May 9 violence.

The court was informed that jailed former prime Minister Khan's counsel was occupied with the Al Qadir Trust case and wanted more time to present his arguments, Dawn reported.

ATC judge Arshad Javed accepted the request and extended the bail till February 19.

The court also ordered to ensure arrangements for Khan's attendance via video link on next hearing.

