Inconvenience caused to Pakistani passengers after PM, CM deplane at Lahore

New Delhi: Hundreds of Pakistani passengers faced inconvenience after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz disembarked at Lahore after a Pakistan International Airlines flight from Jeddah to Islamabad was diverted, media reports said.
“PM, CM and other VIPs disembarked at Lahore, which caused hundreds of other Islamabad-bound passengers,” Dawn newspaper reported.
The news report said that the PIA flight PK842 was supposed to land in Islamabad at 10:30 pm but it was diverted to Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore and landed there at 9:25 pm.
The report said that the PIA flight PK842 was carrying a total of 393 passengers, which included the official Pakistani delegation returning from Saudi Arabia, which included the PM, Punjab CM, Defence Minister and others, along with their family members.
“Videos circulating on social media showed passengers expressing their anger, but they had no other option but to wait until the VIPs disembarked before continuing their journey to Islamabad,” Dawn newspaper reported.