India bats for global action in fighting terrorism during key East Asia Summit meeting

Kuala Lumpur: India on Wednesday called for collective action in addressing the menace of terrorism that poses a serious threat to peace, security and development of the entire region.

Addressing the East Asia Summit Senior Officials' Meeting (EAS SOM) in Malaysia's Penang, P. Kumaran, Secretary (East) in the Ministry of External Affairs, underlined the important role of EAS towards promoting free, open, inclusive and rules-based Indo-Pacific.

Kumaran, who led the Indian delegation at the summit, shared New Delhi's position on regional and international issues as the premier leaders-led mechanism marks its 20th anniversary this year.

Secretary (East) P. Kumaran also met with Amran Mohammed Zin, Secretary General at Malaysia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the sidelines of the East Asia Summit (EAS) and ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) SOM in Penang.

"Held discussions to fully realise the India-Malaysia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership established during the visit of PM YAB Dato’ Seri Anwar Ibrahim of Malaysia, to India in August 2024. Congratulated Secretary General on successful adoption of 'ASEAN Community Vision 2045' under Malaysia's chairmanship of ASEAN. Also discussed ways to widen India's engagement with ASEAN in the context EAS and ASEAN-India Summit framework to strengthen the ASEAN-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, and exchanged views on other regional and multilateral issues," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) posted on X.

The MEA official also met Chung Byung-won, Deputy Minister of Political Affairs in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of South Korea, on the sidelines of the East Asia Summit Senior Officials' Meeting. He congratulated the Deputy Minister on the successfully-conducted Presidential elections in South Korea, and discussed ways to strengthen India-South Korea Special Strategic Partnership and impart renewed momentum to the bilateral agenda.

On Tuesday, Kumaran met Hajah Johariah Binti Abdul Wahab, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Brunei Darussalam, on the margins of the meeting with the two sides discussing ways to further deepen the enhanced partnership between India and Brunei Darussalam bilaterally, as also cooperation under ASEAN and other frameworks.

Kumaran also held discussions on bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest with Australia's Michelle Chan who heads the Office of Southeast Asia.

Earlier on Monday, he interacted with Ambassador Kung Phoak, Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Cambodia. Underlining the close partnership between India and Cambodia, the two sides discussed ways to further strengthen cooperation bilaterally and under the ASEAN framework.

The East Asia Summit (EAS) Senior Officials' Meeting, attended by EAS Senior Officials and the Deputy Secretary-General of ASEAN for ASEAN Political-Security Community, reviewed the progress of implementation of the EAS Plan of Action (2024-2028) and exchanged views on regional and international developments. The meeting also discussed preparations for the 15th EAS Foreign Ministers' Meeting in July and the 20th East Asia Summit in October 2025.

The EAS is the premier leaders-led forum in the Asia-Pacific. Since its inception in 2005, it has played a significant role in the strategic, geopolitical and economic evolution of East Asia. It comprises 18 participating countries.

Apart from the 10 ASEAN Member states, namely Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Indonesia, Lao PDR, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, the EAS includes India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, United States and Russia.