India extends negotiation round in US to secure interim trade pact.
The ongoing talks has significance since the US has revealed the conclusion to talks China which began much later than the talks with India but have led to significant ease of tensions between China and India.
The US tariffs July 9 deadline set to expire on July 9th. Indian trade negotiators have been reported that they have extended their trip to Washington in an effort to settle differences, especially concerning sensitive topics such as agriculture, and also to conclude negotiations on an interim trade agreement.
As India is seeking to get rid of reciprocal tariffs, and other duties, including those for aluminium duties, steel tariffs and auto componentsand also assurances that no new tariffs will be introduced - the US seeks a wide-based opening to Indian sectors that range from whisky and automobiles to agricultural goods like soya, corn, and apples among others.
Sources familiar with the talks told us that trade officials were discussing rules of origin for the trade of textiles in the previous round in India where India seeks less Trump tariffs from the US like those that are that are offered by others FTA partners. Industries that require a lot of labour, such as footwear and textiles are among the most sought-after by India.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman interview with the Financial Express which was also published in The Indian Express Monday she stated that dairy and agriculture were one of those "very big red lines," with a lot of caution was applied during India US interim trade deal.
"Yes, we would love to have an agreement, a big, good, beautiful one; why not?" Sitharaman asked.
This week the Donald Trump, the president of America Donald Trump said that the US as well as India "may" sign a "very big" trade deal that would mean India will "open up".