India re-elected to UN Peacebuilding Commission

New York: India has been re-elected to the UN Peacebuilding Commission for 2025–2026. India's current term on the Commission was expiring on December 31.

“India has been re-elected to the UN Peacebuilding Commission (PBC) for 2025–2026. As a founding member and major contributor to @UNPeacekeeping, India is committed to continuing its engagement with the PBC to work towards global peace and stability,” the Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations said in a post on X on Thursday.

The Peacebuilding Commission is an intergovernmental advisory body that supports peace efforts in conflict-affected countries and is a key addition to the capacity of the International Community in the broad peace agenda, according to its website.