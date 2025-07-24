India showcases ISRO, CSIR technologies at global biodiversity summit in Guyana

Georgetown: The Indian High Commission in Guyana organised an exhibition on Thursday showcasing technologies developed and offered by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR).

The exhibition was held on the margins of the Global Biodiversity Alliance Summit, being held in Guyana's capital, Georgetown.

The display featured innovations in the field of resource mapping, climate adaptation, agriculture and several allied disciplines.

"The exhibition is organised with support from the Government of Guyana, showcasing our expanding bilateral cooperation in sustainable development and innovation. We would like to thank President of Guyana for his unwavering support to the initiative," the Indian High Commission posted on X.

The Indian High Commission stated that the initiative is part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for India's evolving partnership with its partners in the Global South, including Guyana and other CARICOM partners.

During his visit to Guyana in November 2024, PM Modi addressed the 2nd India-CARICOM Summit held in Georgetown, and envisioned a multifaceted partnership with innovation as an important pillar of India's partnership with CARICOM underlining cooperation and collaboration in the field of science and technology, particularly application of Indian space technology in resource mapping, climate change and agriculture, the High Commission mentioned.

The ISRO delegation is in Guyana to attend the Global Biodiversity Alliance Summit aimed at strengthening international commitment to biodiversity conservation.

This visit is focused on further bolstering the partnership between the two nations in space-based applications.

The delegation includes scientists, G. Srinivasa Rao, from the National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC), G.S. Pujar, with the Earth Observation and Disaster Management Programme Office, and Sudhakar Reddy Chintala, Head of the Forest Biodiversity and Ecology Division at NRSC.

According to the High Commission, this visit underlines India's cooperation with Guyana in the field of biodiversity management, environmental sciences, climate change, agriculture, disaster management and various other space applications.