Indian-American to head White House Military Office

New York: US President Joe Biden has appointed Indian-American Maju Varghese, who was the Chief Operating Officer of his campaign, as his deputy assistant and Director of the White House Military Office. After managing the logistics for the election campaign of Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris, Varghese became the executive director of their inauguration -- the swearing-in ceremonies and the festivities around it. As the Director of the White House Military Office, he will oversee military support, which includes providing medical support, emergency medical services, and presidential transportation and organising official ceremonies and functions.