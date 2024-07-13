Live
- Afghan police destroy seven acres of poppy farms in Afghanistan
- AP to receive rains for the next three days amid surface circulation
- Transform Your iPhone with Moft's Snap Flow Notepad Accessory
- Military helicopter goes missing in Cambodia: Defence Ministry
- IIT Madras unveils tech-driven initiatives to help India become a global chess powerhouse
- Indian Consulate helping students after Beryl wreaks havoc in Houston
- NorthEast United FC bolster defense with signing of Robin Yadav on multi-year deal
- World Chess title challenger Gukesh to represent India in Olympiad
- Seven acres of poppy farms in Afghanistan destroyed
- BJP assails Cong on 'Samvidhaan hatya', cites dismissal of state govts in 1980
Just In
Indian Consulate helping students after Beryl wreaks havoc in Houston
With Hurricane Beryl leaving a trail of destruction and several areas without power for days on the Texas coast this week, the Consulate General of India in Houston continues to provide assistance and emergency necessities to the Indians students at the local university.
Houston: With Hurricane Beryl leaving a trail of destruction and several areas without power for days on the Texas coast this week, the Consulate General of India in Houston continues to provide assistance and emergency necessities to the Indians students at the local university.
"None of us are immune from the effects of nature's fury. As the city administration and other authorities are working on full restoration of power in the aftermath of Hurricane Beryl, we met the Indian students studying at the University of Houston to check on them and provide them with some emergency provisions." the CGI posted on X on Saturday.
Severe weather, flooding and massive power cuts has thrown life out of gear in the Texas and Louisiana region.
While the authorities are working to normalise the situation, the Indian Consulate continued to offer emergency consular services banking on back-up power and stopgap internet service.
The CGI thanked the Houston administration, including Sugarland, Pearland, Stafford and Missouri and all other authorities, for their efforts to restore normalcy, especially the power situation.
"We also thank the various Indian community organisations including SEWA, BAPS and VPSS for their initiatives to help the whole community in the aftermath of Hurricane Beryl," the Indian Consulate said in a statement Friday.