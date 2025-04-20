Indian student killed by stray bullet in Canada

Hamilton: A 21-year-old Indian student died after getting caught in a crossfire between two groups in Canada. Hamilton Police said Harsimrat Randhawa was waiting at a bus stop when a stray bullet struck her during a shooting incident involving two vehicles.

Randhawa, a student of Mohawk College in Hamilton, Ontario, was on her way to work when the incident happened. She is the fourth Indian to have died in Canada in the past four months.

The Consulate General of India in Toronto said Randhawa was an innocent bystander when she was "fatally struck" by a stray bullet.

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic death of Indian student Harsimrat Randhawa... As per local police, she was an innocent victim, fatally struck by a stray bullet during a shooting incident involving two vehicles. A homicide investigation is currently underway. We are in close contact with her family and are extending all necessary assistance," it tweeted.

In a statement, Hamilton Police said the shooting happened near Upper James and South Bend Road streets. Randhawa was found with a gunshot wound to her chest by the police.