India's concerns force cancellation of Pak-Lanka naval drill in Trincomalee

SRI LANKA: A plan to hold a military exercise between the navies of Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the strategic waters of Trincomalee was shelved weeks back after New Delhi conveyed its concerns to Colombo over the proposed drills, multiple sources have said.

Trincomalee is situated on Sri Lanka's northeastern coast and is considered a significant hub in the Indian Ocean region, especially for India's maritime security interests.

The sources said the navies of the two countries planned to carry out the exercise off Trincomalee in line with their regular engagements.