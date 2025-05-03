  • Menu
India's response to Pahalgam should not be a war: Vance

Washington: US Vice President JD Vance has said that Washington hopes that India will respond carefully to avoid broader regional conflict following last week’s terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam. He also said that the US hoped Pakistan would cooperate with India to hunt down Pakistan-based terrorists.

In an interview with Fox News, Vance made his public remark on the attack, which left 26 people dead. Notably, Vance and his family was in India on a four-day visit when the carnage - the worst since the Pulwama attack on CRPF personnel in 2019 - took place. "Our hope here is that India responds to this terrorist attack in a way that doesn't lead to a broader regional conflict," Vance said on Fox News's 'Special Report with Bret Baier' show.

