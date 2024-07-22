Indonesia stresses commitment to local community involvement in developing SEZ

Jakarta: Indonesia's state-owned company Indonesia Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC) on Monday emphasised its commitment to encouraging local community participation in developing the Mandalika special economic zone (SEZ) in Central Lombok Regency, West Nusa Tenggara province.

"Our main focus currently is to provide training and certification for local workers to enhance international competitiveness. Through this training, we believe the capabilities of the local community will improve, ultimately enabling them to enhance their welfare independently," said ITDC President Director Ari Respati.

According to ITDC, its initiatives include a variety of training and community empowerment programs, such as foreign language training, mechanics training, developing an integrated farming system in buffer villages, mushroom cultivation, handicrafts, and marshals training, among others.

"It is hoped that in the development and management of the Mandalika special economic zone, we can prepare the community to welcome various international events, thereby improving the overall welfare of the surrounding community," Respati added, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Pertamina Mandalika International Circuit race will be held in the Mandalika area from September 27 to 29.