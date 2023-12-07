Live
- Israel strikes Hamas stronghold in Jabalia refugee camp
- CBI arrests assistant garrison engineer from Raj's Kota in graft case
- Massive decline in farmers’ registration for food-grain procurement in Bengal after arrest of min: LoP
- Microsoft India announces hike of 6% on business software from Feb 1
- Kodali Nani visits Cyclone affected areas in Gudivada, assures of govt. support
- Goa TMC demands apology from Giriraj Singh over ‘Thumka’ remarks against Mamata Banerjee
- NIA files charge sheet in Nizamabad PFI case, total accused now is 17
- FIR cannot be quashed on the basis of settlement between kidnappers and parents: Delhi HC
- State IB sounds KLO alert day after Mamata embarks on N Bengal tour
- Probe launched into input received from US concerning national security: Jaishankar
Just In
Indonesia's Ibu volcano erupts, ash up to 1,200m
The Ibu volcano on Halmahera Island in the eastern Indonesian province of North Maluku erupted on Thursday at around 11 a.m. local time for about 90 seconds, throwing ash up to 1,200 metre above its peak, according to the country's Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation (PVMBG).
Jakarta: The Ibu volcano on Halmahera Island in the eastern Indonesian province of North Maluku erupted on Thursday at around 11 a.m. local time for about 90 seconds, throwing ash up to 1,200 metre above its peak, according to the country's Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation (PVMBG).
"The ash column was observed to be gray in color with thick intensity towards the southeast," said Efrita Saragih, an officer of the volcano's monitoring post.
Standing as high as around 1,300 metre above sea level, Ibu volcano is classified in the second danger level, below the highest level of IV. The volcano has erupted 60 times since the beginning of this year, PVMBG said.
Saragih called on the public not to have activities within a radius of 3.5 km from the crater, Xinhua news agency reported.
"People who have outdoor activities are advised to wear nose, mouth and eye protectors when volcanic ashes fall," she said.
Located on the Pacific Ring of Fire, Indonesia is one of the countries with the most volcanoes in the world.