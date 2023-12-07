  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > International

Indonesia's Ibu volcano erupts, ash up to 1,200m

Indonesias Ibu volcano erupts, ash up to 1,200m
x
Highlights

The Ibu volcano on Halmahera Island in the eastern Indonesian province of North Maluku erupted on Thursday at around 11 a.m. local time for about 90 seconds, throwing ash up to 1,200 metre above its peak, according to the country's Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation (PVMBG).

Jakarta: The Ibu volcano on Halmahera Island in the eastern Indonesian province of North Maluku erupted on Thursday at around 11 a.m. local time for about 90 seconds, throwing ash up to 1,200 metre above its peak, according to the country's Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation (PVMBG).

"The ash column was observed to be gray in color with thick intensity towards the southeast," said Efrita Saragih, an officer of the volcano's monitoring post.

Standing as high as around 1,300 metre above sea level, Ibu volcano is classified in the second danger level, below the highest level of IV. The volcano has erupted 60 times since the beginning of this year, PVMBG said.

Saragih called on the public not to have activities within a radius of 3.5 km from the crater, Xinhua news agency reported.

"People who have outdoor activities are advised to wear nose, mouth and eye protectors when volcanic ashes fall," she said.

Located on the Pacific Ring of Fire, Indonesia is one of the countries with the most volcanoes in the world.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X