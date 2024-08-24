Live
- Using Nifty Screener to Identify Potential Breakout Stocks
- IRL Round 1: Lancaster, Pariat win as Ruhaan Alva captures double podium on a thrilling day
- UTT 2024: Sathiyan stuns World No.20 Aruna but U Mumba overcome Dabang Delhi 9-6
- Second round of India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable on Monday
- Centre directs insurance firm to pay Rs 225 cr to 2 lakh farmers for crop loss
- Uzbekistan hosts 'International Festival of Grapes and Winemaking' to boost industry, tourism
- Cabinet approves BioE3 Policy to boost green economy, create more jobs
- Centre directs insurance firm to pay Rs 225 cr to 2 lakh farmers for crop loss
- PM Modi to interact with 11 lakh 'Lakhpati Didis' in Jalgaon on Sunday
- Hamas delegation to arrive in Egypt for Gaza ceasefire talks
Just In
Iran says response to Hamas chief's assassination to be 'calculated, managed'
Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi said Saturday that the country's response to the assassination of Hamas Politburo Chief Ismail Haniyeh would be "precise, calculated and managed."
Tehran: Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi said Saturday that the country's response to the assassination of Hamas Politburo Chief Ismail Haniyeh would be "precise, calculated and managed."
He made the remarks in an address to reporters while commenting on his recent phone calls with his German, French and British counterparts, in which they discussed Israel's "terrorist action" of assassinating Haniyeh, the Iranian Students' News Agency (ISNA) reported.
Stressing Iran's right to punish Israel for assassinating Haniyeh, Araghchi said in the phone calls that Israel's "aggression" against Iran's national security and sovereignty would definitely not go unanswered, and that Tehran would give its response "precisely and in a calculated and managed way while considering all dimensions," according to the ISNA report.
Araghchi said the revenge "will be taken at the right time and using the appropriate method," said the report, Xinhua news agency reported.
Haniyeh, who visited Iran to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, was killed on July 31 along with his bodyguard when their residence in Tehran was attacked. Iran has blamed Israel for the attack and vowed a strong response.
Israel has neither confirmed nor denied its involvement in the attack.