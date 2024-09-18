Live
- AP Cabinet Meeting begins: Key Decisions on Liquor Policy expected
- Never expected I'd play this much for Australia, says Zampa on 100 ODIs milestone
- Saved Rs 6,000 per month on power bill: Central scheme beneficiary to PM Modi
- Israel to allocate US$133 million to promote AI development
- Chief Justice DY Chandrachud Sings with Usha Uthup at CNN's SheShakti2024 Event
- Ten killed, 36 injured as bus overturns in Iran
- Amazon appoints Samir Kumar as India operations head
- Shraddha Kapoor’s ‘Stree 2’ on Track to Become Highest-Grossing Hindi Film
- Transforming workplace mental health and wellbeing
- Collector emphasises on hygiene for healthy society
Just In
Iranian President to attend UNGA session in New York
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian will depart for New York on Sunday to attend and deliver a speech at the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 79), the official news agency.
Tehran: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian will depart for New York on Sunday to attend and deliver a speech at the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 79), the official news agency.
His speech is scheduled for September 24, the first day of the high-level General Debate, during which he will expound on the Iranian people's viewpoints, reports Xinhua news agency, quoting IRNA.
During his stay in New York, Pezeshkian is expected to meet with Iranian nationals living in the United States, media and think tank directors, high-ranking officials from other countries, and religious leaders.
The President told a press conference in Tehran on Monday that his participation in the UNGA 79 would be aimed at defending the rights, attitudes, and beliefs of Iranians.
Pezeshkian was sworn in as Iran's ninth President on July 30, replacing Ebrahim Raisi, who died in a helicopter crash in May.