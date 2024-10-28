Live
- Centre issues alert against illegal payment gateways created via mule bank accounts
- OG Cruel Intentions Sets for Come Back on Prime Video, Wilder Than Ever
- Timmar Mallanna to Address Concerns Over Minor Girl's Death in Gadwal.
- ANR National Awards: Big B honors Chiranjeevi with this prestigious award
- Obscene video flashes during live-streaming at Calcutta High Court
- TWSC Tree Plantation Drive Joins Grow Billion tree drive
- Building India’s AI Ecosystem Through Open-Source Innovation
- Toyota Kirloskar Motor Celebrates World Student’s Month with 31st iCARE Event Strengthening Educational Infrastructure and Community Engagement
- Tata Motors celebrates a historic sales milestone of 15 lakh trucks in the ILMCV range
- Diwali Desi Delights campaign exhorts citizens to savour rasgullas, matthis and shun chocolates and cakes
Just In
Iraqi armed group claims attacks on US military base in Syria
An Iraqi militia on Monday claimed missile and drone attacks on a US military base in Syria.
Baghdad: An Iraqi militia on Monday claimed missile and drone attacks on a US military base in Syria.
An armed group named 'The Revolutionaries,' which claims to be affiliated with the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an umbrella body for Iraqi Shiite militias, said in an online statement that it fired several missiles and drones on Sunday night at the al-Tanf military base near Syria's borders with Iraq and Jordan, without giving further details, Xinhua news agency reported.
The groups stressed that its attacks will continue until the last US soldier leaves Iraqi land, according to the statement.
Meanwhile, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based war monitor, confirmed that the al-Tanf base was attacked and that the US-led coalition forces "shot down a drone at the junction of borders between Iraq, Syria, and Jordan near al-Tanf Base."